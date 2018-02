AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Coming to Le Chat Noir just in time for Valentines Day is the upcoming play “Lungs”.

Director Jaye Starkes stopped by NewsChannel 6 to discuss it.

Performances take place on February 9th, 10th, 16th and 17th at 8 p.m. A special performance will take place on February 14th for Valentine’s Day.

