NAPS seeking approval from council to apply for state grant to hire 2 DUI enforcement officers

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety is seeking a grant to hire more officers dedicated to catching drunk drivers.

Before NAPS can apply for the grant, North Augusta City Council has to give the thumbs up.

“There’s no amount of alcohol that’s safe to drive home on,” said ACE DUI & Community Intervention Certified Addiction Counselor Amy Blevins.

Drive sober or get pulled over. It’s a phrase people hear over and over again, but it takes resources and officers to enforce it.

South Carolina gets $3 million dollars a year from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to expand programs aimed at lowering the number of road deaths. North Augusta Public Safety is hoping to get a piece of the pie to expand its department.

Through the state grant, NAPS can hire 2 more officers, whose job is DUI enforcement.

“I’d like to see if they could afford to do more than 2, because the more we have out there the safer everybody is going to feel and be.” Richard Griffis, who works in North Augusta, told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

As work on the new SRP Stadium progresses, more man power is going to be need to patrol the riverfront.

“Imagine how many lives could be saved from the arrest of those 2 officers,” Blevins told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

A spokesperson for public safety exclusively told WJBF NewsChannel 6 the grant benefits the community, but once it runs out the big question is will the city pass to adsorb the extra cost into the budget?

Some taxpayers WJBF NewsChannel 6 spoke to think it’s necessary.

“The more the merrier,” Griffis said.

“Think about all the lives that one person is changing based on his or her decision to do their job correctly,” said Blevins.

The first reading of the resolution to approve the grant application goes before council on Monday.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building on Georgia Avenue.

NAPS has to apply for the grant this month in order to be considered. If selected, the funds would be allocated in October.

According to the NHTSA website, the salary for the positions would be around $35,000 dollars and includes benefits.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.