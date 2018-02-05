Neighbors organize trash pick up for their community

A group of neighbors are rounding up the trash bags, and they are looking for more hands to help clean. Saturday morning, the group will pick up trash along East Boundary in the Olde Town neighborhood of Augusta.

This is happening on Saturday, February 10th from 9AM to about 12:30PM. If you want to join, meet at the intersection of Greene and East Boundary in the open field.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Osborne talked to the organizers and people who live in the area about the clean up effort.

The idea was the brain child of Shabazz Ali. He owns Crispy Chicken on the corner of East Boundary and Broad St. He noticed all the trash in the community and decided something needed to be done about it.

“What got me interested in cleaning the neighborhood up is because of the kids,” Ali says. “I don’t want no kids coming out here finding broken bottles, needles, they could find a gun out there if they wanted too.”

Rick Keuroglian also lives in Olde Town. His non-profit organization breathed life into Ali’s idea and made the clean up effort possible. Keuroglian is the executive director for City Hope Alliance. The non-profit exists to help bring distressed communities together. Keuroglian says the clean up this weekend is part of a bigger initiative.

“We want to reach out to the community and find out how can we better serve our community from within,” says Keuroglian. “Get some trash cans and then we’d like to see what else comes. It always starts with small projects and moves into bigger problems of injustice so we’re going to try to work together doing this.”

As NewsChannel 6 was interviewing Keuroglian on the sidewalk along East Boundary, multiple people stopped their cars and/or walked by asking about the story. When we told them, they were so excited to hear about the trash pick up.

One of those people who stopped by was Jessica Everette. She lives on East Boundary with her 10-month-old.

“I’ll be out here cleaning up!” said Everette once she learned about the pick up day. “Come help cause I’m helping! And care about our neighborhood cause our kids stay here,” she says.

Everette hopes this weekend kicks off more transformation.

“In this type of what they call subsidized or low-income type situation, we also want our kids to know that they have parks to play in and better ways to be educated and things to do other than things that are not kid friendly or negative,” Everette says.

Ali says he wants to see people in the neighborhood come together this weekend and make a statement.

“We’re here!” Ali continues, “we want our voices to be heard. We want our neighborhood back. We want our neighborhood clean.”

The city of Augusta says they will lend a dumpster. Also, they will have about 30 grabbers so that people do not have to pick up trash with their hands.