JEFFERSON COUNTY (WJBF) – The Jefferson County School System would like to re-enforce there was no threat of a gun at the high school today.

In digitally reporting the marijuana bust by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Sunday evening, WJBF used a file photograph of a deputy patrol car.

The caption under the stock photo from 2017 incorrectly indicated an increase in security at the school.

This was not intended to cause any misinformation.