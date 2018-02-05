SPECIAL REPORT: Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

AUGUSTA, Ga.(WJBF) — Look for my full report coming up Thursday, Feb. 8th on NewsChannel 6 at 6:00 & 11:00pm.

Monday, Feb. 5th: Meet Marcie, a patient and advocate for research dollars going to CFS.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome is a mysterious and debilitating illness that strikes suddenly. For many years, a viewer named Marcie has emailed me often to try to raise awareness about an illness that is not recognized by mainstream medical professionals. It seemed so far-fetched… I had three babies under age 3, and I worked at WJBF fulltime– I mean, I was tired for years! And that is one of the biggest hurdles: the name, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, “invokes its own perpetual self-harm,” as one blogger put it, because it sounds more like complaining, than a condition.

But CFS is another kind of tired… one that a good night’s sleep or a lazy afternoon won’t cure.

Marcie was 38 when she was diagnosed. She had a child, a husband, and a big job: she was a Nurse Manager in charge of care for 800 inmates in the SC Department of Corrections. The onset was sudden and within 5 years she had to give up her career… and her husband left her, she says, “because he couldn’t deal with her severe illness.”

Marcie says any stressor– physical, cognitive or emotional– may “crash her” and leave her in bed for 3 days. She’s has a low-grade fever for 20 years now, debilitating fatigue, and widespread pain. And doctors don’t know why.

“I will be 60 years old soon and was knocked down in the prime of my life and lost everything I had then, including my self-respect, due to doctors, friends and family not understanding the depth of my physical symptoms.”