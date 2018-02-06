ATF offers $10K reward for information about unsolved Hahn Village double murder

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators hope a $10,000 dollar reward will help them find the suspects of a double murder in Aiken.

On Monday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives announced the cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or persons, responsible for the death of 28-year-old Logan Novak and 26-year-old Harry Butler.

Butler and Novak were shot to death in November on the 300 block of Bradby Lane in Hahn Village.

At last check, investigators says they could not determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to called the ATF, Crimestoppers, Aiken Public Safety or the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

