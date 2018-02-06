Augusta mother charged with deprivation of a minor

WJBF Staff Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta woman has been charged with 5 counts of deprivation of a minor.

Katie Anderson was arrested yesterday.

According to an incident report, deputies were called to her home on Inez Street for a welfare check.

Responding officers asked Anderson if she and her five children lived at the residence. She stated that they had not and had been staying with her cousin. Her cousin later denied this.

When they went inside, they found food covered in mold, rat feces on the dryer and trash covering the floor.

Anderson told investigators that the home had been without power for at least a week and could not remember when it last had running water.

The children ranged in age from 12 to infant. The oldest had not been enrolled in school this year.

All five were turned over to their aunt.

 

