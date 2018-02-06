Augusta teenager raising awareness about human trafficking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — While many of her classmates are starting to think about weekend plans with friends, 16-year-old Isabelle Schwartz is thinking about a presentation she’ll be making at the National Youth-at-Risk Conference in Savannah, GA the first weekend in March.

Isabelle will be in the company of more than 1200 judges, social workers, lawyers, teachers, medical personnel, law enforcement officers and others, who will be attending to conference to study all aspects of child welfare.

Isabelle is a student at Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School in Augusta.

She is passionate about raising awareness of human trafficking. In particular, she speaks about how human traffickers use social media.

Isabelle has presented at regional education conferences and church conventions in the past. Next month, in Savannah, she will be the youngest presenter -ever- at the NYAR conference.