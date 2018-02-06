Augusta to review illegal sign rules

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Commissioners want some changes to their new rules on illegal signs.

Last year, commissioners changed city code in regards to how they treat illegal signs in the right of way. The changes allow those who put them there to be ticketed and fined, instead of getting a letter telling them the signs are in violation.

But the Marshal’s office had questions about enforcement. Now city leaders want the Planning Department and the Administrator to review the new ordinance and come back with changes.

“One of the things we are hoping to do is basically broaden how it is enforced so that the marshal’s office have a little more of an ability to deal with ticketing as well as my staff,” says Planning and Development Director Melanie Wilson.

City leaders are giving the Administrator 45 days to recommend changes to bring back to the commission for approval.