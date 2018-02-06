ESPN networks to televise every SEC spring football game for third straight season

For the third consecutive year, every* Southeastern Conference Spring Football Game will be televised live on an ESPN network, including College Football Playoff National Champion Alabama and national finalist Georgia on ESPN.

SEC Network’s coverage begins with South Carolina’s Garnet-Black Spring Game on Saturday, March 31 and continues every weekend through April 21. In addition to televised action, every game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App.

Talent assignments and additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Date

Time (ET)

Programming

Network

Sat, Mar 31

Noon

South Carolina: Garnet-Black Spring Game

SEC Network

Sat, Apr 7

2 p.m.

Ole Miss: Grove Bowl

ESPNU

Arkansas: Red-White Spring Game

SEC Network

4 p.m.

Auburn: A-Day

SEC Network

Fri, Apr 13

6:30 p.m.

Kentucky: Kentucky Blue-White Game

SEC Network

Sat, Apr 14

1 p.m.

Missouri: Black & Gold Game

SEC Network

3 p.m.

Florida: Orange & Blue Debut

SEC Network

5 p.m.

Texas A&M Spring Game

SEC Network

Sat, Apr 21

2 p.m.

Alabama: A-Day

ESPN

Tennessee: Orange & White Game

SEC Network

4 p.m.

Georgia: G-Day

ESPN

Mississippi State: Maroon-White Game

SEC Network

6 p.m.

LSU: National L-Club Day

SEC Network

*13 of the 14 SEC Football Teams elected to play a spring game this year

