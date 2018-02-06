ESPN networks to televise every SEC spring football game for third straight season

For the third consecutive year, every* Southeastern Conference Spring Football Game will be televised live on an ESPN network, including College Football Playoff National Champion Alabama and national finalist Georgia on ESPN.

SEC Network’s coverage begins with South Carolina’s Garnet-Black Spring Game on Saturday, March 31 and continues every weekend through April 21. In addition to televised action, every game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App.

Talent assignments and additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Date Time (ET) Programming Network Sat, Mar 31 Noon South Carolina: Garnet-Black Spring Game SEC Network Sat, Apr 7 2 p.m. Ole Miss: Grove Bowl ESPNU Arkansas: Red-White Spring Game SEC Network 4 p.m. Auburn: A-Day SEC Network Fri, Apr 13 6:30 p.m. Kentucky: Kentucky Blue-White Game SEC Network Sat, Apr 14 1 p.m. Missouri: Black & Gold Game SEC Network 3 p.m. Florida: Orange & Blue Debut SEC Network 5 p.m. Texas A&M Spring Game SEC Network Sat, Apr 21 2 p.m. Alabama: A-Day ESPN Tennessee: Orange & White Game SEC Network 4 p.m. Georgia: G-Day ESPN Mississippi State: Maroon-White Game SEC Network 6 p.m. LSU: National L-Club Day SEC Network

*13 of the 14 SEC Football Teams elected to play a spring game this year