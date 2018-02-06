Firing squad bill to be reintroduced in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In 2015, a bill was introduced that would add a firing squad as a method of carrying out the death sentence in South Carolina. That bill is set to be reintroduced on Tuesday.

“We have people on death row that, through the justice system, have already been convicted of horrendous crimes against society, and we made a promise from the state to the victim and their families that we would carry out that justice and right now we cannot do that,” said Rep. Josh Putnam.

John Weik, an inmate from Dorchester County, was originally sentenced to death for murder. By the time he was set to be executed, South Carolina had run out of the drugs to perform a lethal injection. Due to ethical concerns of drug companies, the state could not get more. Weik was re-sentenced to life in prison.

Solicitor David Pascoe and Rep. Putnam want to make sure that can’t happen again by introducing a bill adding a firing squad to the list of legal execution methods.

“When we can’t perform an execution, we have to go back through the re-sentencing process. For all the victims and the families of the victim, going back through the trial, the court process, the re-sentencing, that is usually a very traumatizing experience for them,” Putnam said.

Already legal in a handful of states, Putnam feels death by firing squad is one of the most humane ways to carry out a death sentence.

“If you look at firing squads, I have not found one instance of it ever going wrong, but you can find horrendous evidence that supports that lethal injections and the electric chair have gone horribly wrong,” Putnam said.

Putnam says he thinks lawmakers will be receptive to the bill.