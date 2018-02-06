Georgia Senate passes measure to keep lottery winners secret

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia Senate has passed a bipartisan proposal that would allow Georgia lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The bill was amended before passing the Senate on Monday to remove a clause that called for a charge of up to 4 percent of the winnings in order to keep the information anonymous. The bill was also changed so that only winners of prizes over $250,000 would be able to be kept anonymous.

The proposed legislation has been criticized by open government advocacy groups, who say it is a bad idea to allow the government to hand out millions of dollars to private citizens without a public record.

It is unclear when the House will take up the proposal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.