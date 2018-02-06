JENNIE: The Vitamin D3 Myth

JENNIE Season 2, Episode 19

TELEVISION PARK– Despite so many medical advancements over the last century, Vitamin D deficiency is a major public health problem.

Some are even calling it a global pandemic because it is worldwide, without regard to age, location, ethnicity or gender.

Alice Branton is the CEO of Trivedi Global, Inc.

She’s done a lot of research into Vitamin D and what she calls the “Vitamin D3 Myth. ”

Alice is from Aiken, SC and now lives outside Las Vegas.  Watch the clip above to hear Alice explain how this vitamin deficiency impacts our health and how we can fix it.

You can get a FREE download of Alice’s book, The Vitamin D Myth: Revolutionize Your Health  by going to her website http://alicebranton.com/

