AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — The Josey girls basketball team defeated Glenn Hills 65-28 Tuesday night to advance to the GHSA Class 2A – Region 4 semifinals. The Eagles will play Butler at T.W. Josey High School Friday night at 4 p.m.

Undefeated and No. 1 seed Laney will play Jefferson County at 7 p.m. Friday in the other region semifinal.

The boys quarterfinal region games will begin Wednesday night at T.W. Josey High School.