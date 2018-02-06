Montgomery man arrested into connection to sharing viral child porn video

Related Coverage Police issue warning on child porn video being shared on Facebook

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Montgomery man has been arrested in connection with distribution of a video depicting the sexual assault of a female child by an adult male, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

According to a release from the police department, Montgomery police has charged 42-year-old Jerrell Washington with one count each of possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Washington was charged under the Code of Alabama, §13A-12-191, Dissemination or public display of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts, a Class B felony; and §13A-12-192(b), Possession and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts, a Class C felony.

Washington was arrested late Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Washington was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under a $100,000 bond.

Montgomery police identified Washington as a suspect in disseminating via social media a video that is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.