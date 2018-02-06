North Augusta leaders invite community to EnVision 2018 meetings for update on Riverside Village, discussions about vision for city

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit is turning to the public for input on establishing a clear vision for the city.

EnVision 2018 is a two-day meeting for City Council members to discuss the needs of the city, the next round of Capital Project Sales Tax and Riverside Village.

The public is invited to weigh-in on project this Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Community Center on Brookside Drive.

Pettit say on Friday the community is also invited to attend a Riverside Village presentation at 1 p.m.

The City Financial Adviser will be giving an update on the status of the multi-million dollar project and providing “what if” scenarios of the revenue available to make the bond payments.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.