Survivors of heart disease share stories during American Heart month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- February is American Heart month a time to raise awareness about Heart disease, the leading cause of death amongst women. Several organizations in the CSRA including the National Coalition for women with heart disease have held workshops to educate women about the risks factors associated with heart disease. Ellen King, a heart disease survivor has dedicated her life to raising awareness after becoming a two time open heart surgery patient.

“I had a thoracic aortic dissection aneurism of the heart my first surgery and then several years after that I had a valve removed so now I have a mechanical heart valve.” King said.

At first King didn’t notice any of the symptoms of heart disease or heart failure until one day she had severe pain and could barely walk. After several trips to meet with her cardiologist Dr. Mac Bowman, she was diagnosed with cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Bowman says there’s many things women can do to lessen their risk well before a trip to the doctor.

“The single most important vehicle to lessen cardiovascular risks is not a surgical procedure, it’s those things that an individual can do to change her lifestyle, change her nutrition, and increase her exercise.” Dr. Bowman said.

He says if you experience any of the risk factors such as high blood pressure or diabetes to see your doctor right away. King’s condition was life-threatening but she remains grateful for the support provided by her family and doctors that helped her to overcome.

For more information on heart disease and American heart month visit http://www.heart.org/CSRA