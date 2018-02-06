UPDATE: Columbia County commissioners unanimously vote to withdraw request for proposed neighborhood on Columbia Road

UPDATE:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF)- Some Columbia County homeowners will be sleeping a little easier tonight.

Columbia County commissioners unanimously voted to withdraw a request for Blanchard and Calhoun to rezone a parcel of land on Columbia Road to build a new neighborhood.

Those who live in Tudor Branch and Nicoles Cove voiced concerns about the proximity of the neighborhood to their houses and the possible entrance being right across from Tudor Branch’s, where there have already been numerous accidents.

“Tudor Branch only has one entrance and one exit. The way I saw the proposal, there was only going to be one exit over there. Wow, that’s a lot of traffic coming together,” said Tudor Branch Homeowner Bob Davies.

Columbia County commissioners say while it’s a done deal right now, Blanchard and Calhoun does have the option to start from the drawing board and bring another request to the planning commission in six months.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- People who live in two Columbia County neighborhoods are pushing commissioners to vote down a proposed new subdivision on Columbia Road.

They say it’s too close to home and would add to an already existing traffic nightmare.

The new proposal by Blanchard and Calhoun is a little different from a proposal that was voted down by the planning commission, weeks ago.

Blanchard and Calhoun now wants to increase the amount of land between homes.

According to the plans, the entrance to the new neighborhood would sit right in front of Tudor Branch, which has seen its fair share of accidents over the years.

“If you get a few fatalities there, they may feel pressured into doing something. but, it’s a shame you have to wait for that,” said Tudor Branch Homeowner Janice Markey.

Markey says the amount of acreage isn’t going to affect the traffic coming in and out of the proposed entrance.

“It’s a really poor idea. Could you not stagger it so your entrance for that neighborhood is down Columbia Road? Why would you put it directly across from ours,” asked Markey.

But land is a huge issue for Karen Bird and her husband.

They say they bought this house to retire in with plenty of trees for privacy.

Bird says that privacy could be taken away.

“Basically, I’m going to have two front yards,” said Bird.

Bird says while the new proposal decreases the amount of houses behind them by two, it doesn’t change the proximity from her back yard to the new road and homes.

“People expect to have roads in their front yard. But in your backyard, you expect a reasonable amount of privacy,” said Bird.

The Birds even marked the distance to show just how close the proposed road and homes would be to their pool and grandchildren’s play area.

“Hopefully, the county commissioners will do the right thing. And I think for the citizens in our county, that will mean giving us more space,” said Bird.