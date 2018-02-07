2018 National Signing Day in the CSRA

By and Published: Updated:

(CSRA) — A plethora of student-athletes in the CSRA signed college scholarships on Wednesday, including Williston-Elko’s De’Markiis Doe (pictured above) — who signed with South Carolina State University.

Here is a listing of today’s signings in the area. If we’ve missed anyone, please email us at npalm@wjbf.com or zhughes@wjbf.com and we will add their names to the list. Congrats to all these athletes!

 

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYER COLLEGE CHOICE LEVEL
 Aquinas  George Welch  Gardner-Webb  D-I FCS
 Barnwell  Pete Elmore  Georgia Military College  JUCO
 Barnwell  Mykal Lee  Newberry College  D-II
 Evans  DJ Lewis  Limestone College  D-II
 Evans  Gary Nicholls  Reinhardt University  NAIA
 Evans  Ben Prescott  Berry College  D-II
 Grovetown  Greggory Rodgers II  Jacksonville University  D-I FCS
 Grovetown  D’Angelo Durham  Savannah State University  D-I FCS
 Harlem  Jimmy Cronan  Clarke University  NAIA
 Harlem  Triston Williams  Clarke University  NAIA
 Harlem  Waylin Bell  Fort Valley State University  D-II
 Lincoln County  Javon Reid  Georgia Southern  D-1 FBS
 Lincoln County  Midarious Roberts  Georgia Military College  JUCO
 Lincoln County  Jayden Robinson  Reinhardt University  NAIA
 North Augusta  Dejuan Bell  Furman University  D-II
 North Augusta  Jalen Sturgis  Newberry College  D-II
 North Augusta  Sam Bryant  Jacksonville University  D-I FCS
 North Augusta  Zach McGhee  Newberry College  D-II
 North Augusta  Jules Williams  Newberry College  D-II
 Ridge Spring-Monetta  Melvin Alewine  Newberry College  D-II
 Screven County  CJ Wright  Georgia Southern  D-I FBS
 Screven County  Tyquan Johnson  South Carolina  D-1 FBS
 Screven County  Kashawn Robinson  Dodge City CC  JUCO
 Screven County  Kendrick Cox  Georgia Military College  JUCO
 South Aiken  Deshun Kitchings  Newberry College  D-II
 South Aiken  Chris Roberts  Mars Hill  D-II
 South Aiken  Marin Sanders  Presbyterian College  D-II
 South Aiken  DJ Parker  UNC Pembroke  D-II
 South Aiken  Jack Howard  Brevard College  D-III
 Strom Thurmond  Jaquan Edwards  Wingate University  D-II
 Strom Thurmond  Tre Moore  Georgia State  D-1 FBS
 Strom Thurmond  Antonio Valentine  Newberry College  D-II
 Strom Thurmond  Lawson Reel  Newberry College  D-II
 Strom Thurmond  Tyrek Williams  Georgia Military College  JUCO
 Thomson  Mills Ridings  Valdosta State University  D-II
 Thomson  LaTorrence Jeffrey  Fort Valley State  D-II
 Thomson  Donovan Williams  Point University  NAIA
 Thomson  Ja’corey Gates  Highland CC  JUCO
 Thomson  Artest Banks  Highland CC  JUCO

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s