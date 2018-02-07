2018 National Signing Day in the CSRA

(CSRA) — A plethora of student-athletes in the CSRA signed college scholarships on Wednesday, including Williston-Elko’s De’Markiis Doe (pictured above) — who signed with South Carolina State University.
Here is a listing of today’s signings in the area. If we’ve missed anyone, please email us at npalm@wjbf.com or zhughes@wjbf.com and we will add their names to the list. Congrats to all these athletes!
|HIGH SCHOOL
|PLAYER
|COLLEGE CHOICE
|LEVEL
|Aquinas
|George Welch
|Gardner-Webb
|D-I FCS
|Barnwell
|Pete Elmore
|Georgia Military College
|JUCO
|Barnwell
|Mykal Lee
|Newberry College
|D-II
|Evans
|DJ Lewis
|Limestone College
|D-II
|Evans
|Gary Nicholls
|Reinhardt University
|NAIA
|Evans
|Ben Prescott
|Berry College
|D-II
|Grovetown
|Greggory Rodgers II
|Jacksonville University
|D-I FCS
|Grovetown
|D’Angelo Durham
|Savannah State University
|D-I FCS
|Harlem
|Jimmy Cronan
|Clarke University
|NAIA
|Harlem
|Triston Williams
|Clarke University
|NAIA
|Harlem
|Waylin Bell
|Fort Valley State University
|D-II
|Lincoln County
|Javon Reid
|Georgia Southern
|D-1 FBS
|Lincoln County
|Midarious Roberts
|Georgia Military College
|JUCO
|Lincoln County
|Jayden Robinson
|Reinhardt University
|NAIA
|North Augusta
|Dejuan Bell
|Furman University
|D-II
|North Augusta
|Jalen Sturgis
|Newberry College
|D-II
|North Augusta
|Sam Bryant
|Jacksonville University
|D-I FCS
|North Augusta
|Zach McGhee
|Newberry College
|D-II
|North Augusta
|Jules Williams
|Newberry College
|D-II
|Ridge Spring-Monetta
|Melvin Alewine
|Newberry College
|D-II
|Screven County
|CJ Wright
|Georgia Southern
|D-I FBS
|Screven County
|Tyquan Johnson
|South Carolina
|D-1 FBS
|Screven County
|Kashawn Robinson
|Dodge City CC
|JUCO
|Screven County
|Kendrick Cox
|Georgia Military College
|JUCO
|South Aiken
|Deshun Kitchings
|Newberry College
|D-II
|South Aiken
|Chris Roberts
|Mars Hill
|D-II
|South Aiken
|Marin Sanders
|Presbyterian College
|D-II
|South Aiken
|DJ Parker
|UNC Pembroke
|D-II
|South Aiken
|Jack Howard
|Brevard College
|D-III
|Strom Thurmond
|Jaquan Edwards
|Wingate University
|D-II
|Strom Thurmond
|Tre Moore
|Georgia State
|D-1 FBS
|Strom Thurmond
|Antonio Valentine
|Newberry College
|D-II
|Strom Thurmond
|Lawson Reel
|Newberry College
|D-II
|Strom Thurmond
|Tyrek Williams
|Georgia Military College
|JUCO
|Thomson
|Mills Ridings
|Valdosta State University
|D-II
|Thomson
|LaTorrence Jeffrey
|Fort Valley State
|D-II
|Thomson
|Donovan Williams
|Point University
|NAIA
|Thomson
|Ja’corey Gates
|Highland CC
|JUCO
|Thomson
|Artest Banks
|Highland CC
|JUCO