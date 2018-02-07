2018 National Signing Day in the CSRA

(CSRA) — A plethora of student-athletes in the CSRA signed college scholarships on Wednesday, including Williston-Elko’s De’Markiis Doe (pictured above) — who signed with South Carolina State University.

Here is a listing of today’s signings in the area. If we’ve missed anyone, please email us at npalm@wjbf.com or zhughes@wjbf.com and we will add their names to the list. Congrats to all these athletes!

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYER COLLEGE CHOICE LEVEL Aquinas George Welch Gardner-Webb D-I FCS Barnwell Pete Elmore Georgia Military College JUCO Barnwell Mykal Lee Newberry College D-II Evans DJ Lewis Limestone College D-II Evans Gary Nicholls Reinhardt University NAIA Evans Ben Prescott Berry College D-II Grovetown Greggory Rodgers II Jacksonville University D-I FCS Grovetown D’Angelo Durham Savannah State University D-I FCS Harlem Jimmy Cronan Clarke University NAIA Harlem Triston Williams Clarke University NAIA Harlem Waylin Bell Fort Valley State University D-II Lincoln County Javon Reid Georgia Southern D-1 FBS Lincoln County Midarious Roberts Georgia Military College JUCO Lincoln County Jayden Robinson Reinhardt University NAIA North Augusta Dejuan Bell Furman University D-II North Augusta Jalen Sturgis Newberry College D-II North Augusta Sam Bryant Jacksonville University D-I FCS North Augusta Zach McGhee Newberry College D-II North Augusta Jules Williams Newberry College D-II Ridge Spring-Monetta Melvin Alewine Newberry College D-II Screven County CJ Wright Georgia Southern D-I FBS Screven County Tyquan Johnson South Carolina D-1 FBS Screven County Kashawn Robinson Dodge City CC JUCO Screven County Kendrick Cox Georgia Military College JUCO South Aiken Deshun Kitchings Newberry College D-II South Aiken Chris Roberts Mars Hill D-II South Aiken Marin Sanders Presbyterian College D-II South Aiken DJ Parker UNC Pembroke D-II South Aiken Jack Howard Brevard College D-III Strom Thurmond Jaquan Edwards Wingate University D-II Strom Thurmond Tre Moore Georgia State D-1 FBS Strom Thurmond Antonio Valentine Newberry College D-II Strom Thurmond Lawson Reel Newberry College D-II Strom Thurmond Tyrek Williams Georgia Military College JUCO Thomson Mills Ridings Valdosta State University D-II Thomson LaTorrence Jeffrey Fort Valley State D-II Thomson Donovan Williams Point University NAIA Thomson Ja’corey Gates Highland CC JUCO Thomson Artest Banks Highland CC JUCO