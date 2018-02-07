‘All In For Miller’ benefit concert honors 4-year-old who lost battle to cancer, raises awareness about childhood cancer

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 is sponsoring a benefit concert in honor of a very special 4-year-old who lost his battle to brain cancer in 2017.

“It’s hard for me to remember the day he said ‘mama’ the last time,” said Alanda Grover, Miller’s mom.

At just 17-months-old Miller Grover was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumor, Pnet, that occurs in young children. However, his symptoms didn’t fit the bill of childhood cancer.

“There were actually no symptoms,” Alanda Grover told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

In 2014, doctors were able to remove the cancerous tumor, but the delicate procedure, chemo and radiation stunted the toddlers development.

“He couldn’t eat [or] swallow. He couldn’t walk, hold his head up, support nothing,” Alanda Grover told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “We were basically back to like a 6 month old baby.”

Despite the terminal illness, his family refused to give up. His mother says his older sisters, 11-year-old Mary and 8-year-old Molly, helped him with therapy when they could.

Alanda Grover says focusing on the positives helped her family through the highs and lows.

“He had a smile that would light up the entire world,” she said.

Before he passed, Miller was granted a wish through the Make-A-Wish foundation. So the family packed and headed to Disney World, so Miller could met his beloved Mickey Mouse.

“When he was in the hospital having surgery, we would play Mickey Mouse for him.” Alanda Grover said.

But Grover says in 2016 the brain cancer returned and she knew his days were numbered.

She says Miller’s short journey has a purpose. To her it’s letting other families find comfort in knowing they are not alone in the battle against cancer.

“It’s hard there’s a piece of us that’s always missing,” she said. “But we still try to stay tough as a family and stay close,and help out those and look for the wins everyday.”

The benefit concert is organized by a Greenbrier High School senior, who’s mom was Miller’s Physical Therapist.

The event is taking place on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Lady A Pavilion in Evans, Georgia.

The headliner is country music star Kellie Pickler.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Lachlan McIntosh Tannery Foundation, which is based in Clemson, South Carolina. The nonprofit organization supports and raises awareness for childhood cancer.

