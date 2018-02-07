Commissioner wants illegal sign ordinance strengthened

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s back to the drawing board for new rules on illegal signs in Augusta.

After complaints from many, including commissioners, the Planning Department proposed changes to city code, so businesses could be fined for putting signs in the right of way.

But after The Marshal’s office had questions about enforcement, city leaders voted to send it back to the Administrator and planners to recommend changes.

“I think we add more teeth to it I think you got multiple departments involved and the communications is not where it was a commissioner brought it up and I applaud him for those efforts because it’s a problem in this community, said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Is this the end of the enforcement or is it to make it better?

“I think it is to make it better,” said Frantom.

The recommended changes to the sign ordinance will be coming back to commissioners within the next six weeks.