Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn’t ordered.

Now they think it’s annoying and want it to stop.

Mike and Kelly Gallivan, of Acton, tell The Boston Globe the first package arrived in October. They have continued to arrive at a rate of one or two a week, about 25 in all.

They contain mostly cheap stuff such as plastic fans and phone chargers.

The Gallivans say Amazon told them the merchandise was paid for with a gift card with no sender’s name.

Two experts say the Gallivans are likely unwittingly being used in a ruse to manipulate Amazon buyer reviews. The anonymous sender is likely writing glowing reviews of their own product.

