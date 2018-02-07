GDOT in early stages of widening 2.4 miles of Gordon Highway

Grovetown, GA (WJBF) –Crews continue to widen one of the area’s busiest roads. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is in the early stages of widening 2.4 miles of Gordon Highway on the Grovetown side of Fort Gordon.

What is now 2 lanes will bump out to 4 lanes. The construction will start near the intersection of Robinson Avenue, which is near Ft. Gordon’s Gate 2 and end near the future site of Gate 6.

GDOT tells NewsChannel 6 they did a traffic study back in 2013-2014. The results showed this area of Gordon highway will operate at an unacceptable level of service by 2020. Scheduled to be finished that year—the Army Cyber Headquarters currently under construction and Fort Gordon’s Gate 6.

The army has started clearing the trees for a new gate. The plan is to redirect traffic from Gates 1, 2 and 3 to the future Gate 6. Therefore, this section of Gordon Highway will see a surge of cars during peak traffic times. The increase in volume will only be more dramatic as homes and businesses pop up in Grovetown.

Final plans for the Gordon Hwy widening were submitted in early January. GDOT will put the contract out for construction bids in mid-March. The project is estimated to cost $24 million, but the construction costs could fluctuate once the bid is awarded to a specific builder.

Construction should start in the summer of 2018 and should last 2.5 to 3 years. The plan will be completed in phases.