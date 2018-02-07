SC lawmaker working to crackdown on bullying

Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bill under review by the South Carolina Legislature education committee would hold parents accountable if their children engages in bullying. The bill was introduced by Berkeley County representative Samuel Rivers in January.

It would amend the Bullying Prevention Act of 1976 by making parents share the responsibility of their children’s behavior.

Parents would be required to attend counseling sessions provided by the school district if their child committed a prohibited act.

If the parent or guardian fails to attend two of five counseling sessions their child could face suspension.

The bill was discussed in a subcommittee meeting on Tuesday and will be taken up again next week.

