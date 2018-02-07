South Aiken High School teens arrested for bringing BB guns to trade at school

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Two Aiken teens are behind bars for bringing weapons to trade at school.

One of the teens was arrested on Monday, at South Aiken High School, after he was searched and police found a BB gun and silencer in his book bag.

The teen admitted to investigators he brought the BB gun to school to trade with another person.

Police say the second teen was arrested on Tuesday.

The two juveniles are charged with carrying weapons on school grounds.

The incident is still under investigation.

