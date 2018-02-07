South Aiken High School teens arrested for bringing BB guns to trade at school

By Published: Updated:
Crime Alert graphic
Crime Alert graphic

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Two Aiken teens are behind bars for bringing weapons to trade at school.

One of the teens was arrested on Monday, at South Aiken High School, after he was searched and police found a BB gun and silencer in his book bag.

The teen admitted to investigators he brought the BB gun to school to trade with another person.

Police say the second teen was arrested on Tuesday.

The two juveniles are charged with carrying weapons on school grounds.

The incident is still under investigation.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s