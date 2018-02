Richmond County, GA

Wednesday, February 7, 2018 7:20 a.m.

An accident in South Augusta is causing some traffic problems this morning.

Richmond County deputies were called to the scene about 6:15 a.m..

When they arrived they found two vehicles collided at Mike Padgett Highway and Marvin Griffin Road.

As of 10 minutes ago, All lanes were still blocked near the scene of the wreck.

At least one injury is reported.