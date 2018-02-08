22 more people die from flu in SC

WJBF Staff Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – State health officials say 22 more people have died from the flu in South Carolina.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday that 106 people have died from flu-related illnesses in South Carolina since the season began in October.

The season traditionally runs from October until May.

DHEC said there were more than 18,700 cases of flu last week. More than 500 people were admitted to hospitals with the flu.

The agency said more than 81,000 cases have been confirmed since the season started.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s