Aiken Downtown Development Association hosting New Orleans-style Mardi Gras celebration in The Alley

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – You can celebrate Mardi Gras, New Orleans style, right here in the CSRA.

The Aiken Downtown Development Association is hosting a Mardi Gras celebration in The Alley on Friday, February 9, 2018.

The event will feature authentic food, drinks, music and the traditional second line parade.

“We are looking forward to good weather and a fun evening,” said Aiken Downtown Development Association Executive Director Avery Spears Mahoney. “We hope everybody comes out to come kick off the festival season.”

The free event starts at 5:30 p.m.

The second line parade, down The Alley, begins at 6 p.m.

Click here for event information.

