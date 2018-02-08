Aiken man arrested after allegedly killing brother in Virginia

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man is behind bars after police say he killed his brother.

21 year old William Veronee was arrested earlier this week in Stafford County, Virginia.

The sheriff’s office there said Veronee got into a dispute with his 33 year old brother Christopher then shot and killed him.

No word on what the two were arguing about.

Veronee has been charged with second degree murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He is currently being held in the Roanoke City Jail.

