Alphonso Forrest Jr. announces decision to become professional boxer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It has been six years in the making, but Alphonso Forrest Jr. is finally a professional boxer.

Forrest Jr. signed with Jabber Promotions and announced his decision on Thursday afternoon. He had originally planned to turn professional in 2012, but gave up the sport after his trainer passed away just before his debut fight. Now, the nephew of the late, great Vernon Forrest is back, excited and ready for his time in the ring.

“It’s been a tough road,” Forrest Jr. said. “Getting home from work late, getting up at 4:00 a.m. to start my day, but it’s a blessing [to be back]. As long as I have God in my corner I know I can step forth and be as great as Vernon was. I know he’s shining down on me, and he’s with me every time I step into the ring.

“On a scale from one to ten, I am at one thousand. I have some good people on my side and we’re going to make some noise I promise you.”

Forrest Jr. expects to make his professional debut in Augusta this May.