Debate team from Allendale-Fairfax High School competing at Harvard University

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A group of students from Allendale County are heading to a premier Ivy League university in Massachusetts.

The Allendale-Fairfax high school students are part of a debate team that will be competing at Harvard University.

School leaders say the group is headed by instructor Joe Siren of University of South Carolina Salkehatchie in Allendale.

The team is heading up north Thursday, February 15, 2018 to compete.

