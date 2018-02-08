Five arrested in Burke County drug bust

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – In Burke County, more charges could be coming for 5 suspects arrested in connection with drug and weapons charges.

The suspects were all arrested at a home on Zack Street in Waynesboro.

Deputies found marijuana, oxycodone and a stolen firearm when making the arrests.

The arrests are as follows:

Dalvin Audrell Williams, 20 – Felony Marijuana Possession with Intent to Distribute

Travis Donta Walker Jr., 20 – Felony Marijuana Possession with Intent to Distribute

Justus Gabriel Davis, 25 – Felony Marijuana Possession with Intent to Distribute

Malik Ra’Shun Jenkins, 20 – Marijuana Possession

Kennan D’Mal Cummings, 27 – Felony Marijuana Possession with Intent to Distribute, Felony Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute, Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Chief Blanchard stated “We had 3 murders in Burke County last year and one murder this year, all of which were related to the sale of illegal drugs. Our Investigators and Deputies will continue a pro-active approach towards drug activity in an effort to reduce violent and property crimes as well as save lives. We are extremely proud of our Narcotics Investigators and all other Deputies who participated.”

“We offer many programs in an effort to reduce drugs, gang activity, and recidivism within our county. We are in the schools with our CHAMPS program in conjunction with the Georgia Sheriff’s Association, work closely with our drug courts, and host an array of intervention programs for our youth, some of which are voluntary and others which are court mandated. We will continue to help our youth make good decisions through educational programs while at the same time strongly support our enforcement efforts.” Stated Sheriff Alfonzo Williams