GPB begins shooting Hometown Georgia episode with Flo Carter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Local gospel singer and musical legend Flo Carter took the stage at the Imperial Theater Wednesday evening for a special project.

The theater was pretty much empty, but the performance was being filmed to air on Georgia Public Broadcasting. It’s part of a new series called Hometown Georgia. Flo Carter is the first person the producers have tapped to tell the story of Augusta.

After decades in the music business, Flo Carter has still got it.

She has also cemented her place as a local legend. She has an exhibit in the Augusta Museum of History, and there’s even a local holiday in her honor. So it makes sense that the Executive Producer for a series about different Georgia communities picked Carter to represent Augusta in the GPB Hometown Georgia series.

“It does not have a narrator. It does not have a host,” said Executive Producer Sharon Collins. “So the town essentially has to tell its story through the characters.”

Collins heard about Carter from a friend.

“He sent me a YouTube clip of Flo Carter, and I said, ‘I have to have that!'”

Carter gladly obliged

“To me, this is such an honor. It really is,” Carter said.

Wednesday night, she joined up with local rockabilly band King Cat and the Elders to record some songs for the series at a private showing at the Imperial Theater.

“I think once the first notes are hit, and you hear the crack of the drum, the magic just happens,” said Dwight Bradham of King Cat and the Elders.

Carter says participating in the series is personal.

“It’s a hometown,” she said. “Augusta is a hometown.”

And for the show’s Executive Producer, it’s all about connecting Georgians across the state, and giving each hometown a voice.

“It’s a way for all of these towns to sing their song,” Collins said.

This is the first shoot for Hometown Georgia in Augusta. Collins says they’re hoping to be back six or seven times and air the finished project around June.

If you know of someone you think could tell a story about Augusta, you can reach Collins at scollins@gpb.org.