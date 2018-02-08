Lawmakers push for legislation to deter people from eating Tide Pods

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Would you buy brown laundry detergent?

In response to the Tide Pod challenge, where teenagers post videos of themselves eating Tide Pods, a bill is being introduced to make detergent pods less appealing.

During January of this year, there were at least 86 reported cases of teenagers purposefully eating these Tide Pods. Legislators say that this is because of their color and packaging.

“Bright colored detergent pods look like candies, they look like toys,” Assemblymember Aravella Simotas (D-Queens) said.

“They might as well say ‘bite me’ on them because that is what they offer,” Senator Brad Holyman (D-Manhattan) said.

The legislators say that teenagers are not the only ones eating the Tide Pods. Adults with dementia and children are also at risk.

“When my daughter was a toddler, I was doing my laundry. She was very attracted to the laundry pods I was using and she picked one up,” Simotas said.

In response to the growing number of those consuming detergent pods, the legislators are introducing bills that would require detergent pods to be all one color, non-see through packaging and warning labels on each pod.

“It’s not a big deal for them to use uniform colors to make them look brown.”

“You don’t need them to look like gummy bears in order for consumers to use them,” Holyman said.

Not all legislators are on board. Assemblyman Karl Brabenec (R-Orange County) says he will not be buying brown laundry detergent and thinks the state should be focusing on other priorities.

“They key is you just shouldn’t eat it. I mean brown, red, green, whatever the case might be, it’s just ridiculous,” Brabenec said.

The group also wrote a letter to Proctor and Gamble, the manufacturers of Tide Pods to remove its products from stores. They have not gotten a response yet.