Parking lot work on site of major development

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A new parking area in downtown is raising some eyebrows and questions.

Take a look at what’s know as the depot property at Sixth and Reynolds Street where nearly all the six acres, have been paved and the site has been fenced with parking lot islands and lights, to be used by Unisys.

But back in November city leaders announced a 90 million dollar mixed use development on this site….

Margaret Woodard of the downtown development Authority says her office is “moving forward on getting a final agreement” and “ground breaking could be this summer.”

As for the parking lot that’s an Economic Development Authority project, and officials there say the new director is out of town but will be able to comment on it next week