Actress shares stories of African American Achievement through non-profit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Actress Karyn Parsons, most commonly known for her role as Hillary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is in Augusta to attend Writers Weekend at Augusta University. While here Parsons spoke to students at Lake Forest Hills Elementary. She spoke with 5th graders about her non-profit Sweet Blackberry whose mission is to share stories of African American Achievement. Parson also showed one of her short films that she wrote and produced. Parsons says it’s important for students to know about their history and those that came before them.

“I think its really important that we get these stories to kids, it’s enriching for them but I also think the more that we know about the people that came before us we can call upon them and we can look to them for strength and empowerment,” Parsons said.

Parsons says the inspiration behind the non-profit came from her mother who was a librarian and shared stories of African American heroes that she didn’t learn about in school. So far Parsons has solicited the help of Actresses such as Alfre Woodard and Queen Latifah to narrate her short films. To learn more about her non-profit or to purchase her latest work visit http://Sweetblackberry.org

Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Parsons will be the guest speaker for the Writers Weekend Workshop in University Hall Room 170.