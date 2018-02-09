Aiken City Manager resigns, interim manager chosen

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – In an unanimous vote, council approved accepting John Klimm’s voluntary resignation, effective immediately. The mayor says he’s not surprised by the resignation.

According to the resignation agreement Klimm will continue to be paid through April.

His 3-year contract with the city began in April of 2015.

Klimm’s currently salary is $142 thousand and includes benefits.

The resignation agreement with the city states he will receive a lump sum within the next 10 days of more than $56 thousand for sick leave, vacation time and relocation allowance.

He will also continue to receive bi-weekly payments of $54-hundred dollars through April of next year.

While serving Aiken, Klimm headed repairing the city’s aging infrastructure and earned the city an award for their budget.

“What was his reasoning? Well that would be a question for John obviously, but we want to honor and respect his wishes and certainly we are trying to follow forth in this contract,” said Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon.

Stuart Bedenbaugh was appointed the interim city manager.

Mayor Osbon says the city wishes Klimm well in his future endeavors.

Klimm released the following statement regarding his resignation:

“I love Aiken and I have cherished the opportunity to be of service to this City. I wish the new council well on the many projects that we have initiated over the last three years and know that they will continue to tackle many more. I will miss this City and the hundreds of workers I’ve come to know and depend on over the last three years. I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together and I know they’ll continue that fine tradition of service to the residents of Aiken. Dolores and I have been blessed to call Aiken home. As our Chamber of Commerce president regularly reminds us, if you’re lucky enough to live in Aiken you’re lucky enough.”