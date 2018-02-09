Augusta Prep’s Jolly returns for Senior Night with ceremonial basket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — The last time Augusta Prep’s Ryan Jolly played in a game was on December 1st, when the Cavaliers hosted Augusta Christian in the Garden City Classic championship. Jolly scored nine points in the first quarter before leaving the game with a torn Achilles.

But on Friday, the same day he signed his scholarship to play at Navy, Jolly also made his return to the floor — at least for a minute. Augusta Prep and Edmund Burke agreed to let Jolly score a bucket off the opening tip in his final high school basketball appearance.

Jolly anticipates making a full recovery and is hoping to be completely healthy by the time he leave for the Naval Academy in July.