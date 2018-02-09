Augusta Prep’s Ryan Jolly signs to play basketball at Navy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The last time Augusta Prep’s Ryan Jolly played in a game was on December 1st, when the Cavaliers hosted Augusta Christian in the Garden City Classic championship. Jolly scored nine points in the first quarter before leaving the game with a torn Achilles.

Jolly will be honored at Augusta Prep’s senior night on Friday by joining the starting lineup one final time for the Cavs. Before Friday’s game though, Jolly sat at center court where he remained true to the verbal commitment he made in October by signing to play at Navy because the Naval Academy has continued to stand by their commitment to Jolly throughout his recovery.

“It means the world,” Jolly said. “I was kind of scared they were going to take away my scholarship, but thankfully they still want me, so I’m just trying to get better. The opportunity there is something you can’t get anywhere else. After college I’ll be set for life, so I couldn’t pass it up. I’m very excited. I’m nervous because I’m not sure what I’ll be doing, but I’m ecstatic and can’t wait to get up there.”

Augusta Prep’s senior night game against Edmund Burke Academy is scheduled to tipoff at 8:00 p.m., when Jolly will have a chance to play his final few seconds of high school basketball.

Jolly anticipates making a full recovery, and is hoping to be completely healthy by the time he heads to the academy in July.