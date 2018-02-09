Authorities say multiple officers shot in neighborhood south of Atlanta

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.

WSB-TV , citing the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, reports that two Henry County sheriff’s deputies and a Locust Grove officer were shot. The sheriff says the man who shot them is dead.

The television station reports two of the lawmen were taken away by helicopter while the third was carried by ambulance.

WSB says the shooting happened in a neighborhood in Locust Grove, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)