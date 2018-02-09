Local non-profit aims to revitalize historic Harrisburg neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Take Back the block, a local non-profit is working to change the landscape of the historic Harrisburg neighborhood. Since 2011 the program has renovated several homes on Broad Street. Their mission is to promote home ownership through the rehabilitation of homes In Harrisburg and provide residents with affordable housing options.

The program relies solely on donated materials and the help from volunteers to help renovate homes. Executive Director Lauren Dallas is working to increase the programs visibility.

“There’s a lot of growth going on in harrisburg and over 50 percent of the homes in Harrisburg are vacant or on vacant lots so what we are trying to do is take those properties and find good home owners and find affordable housing for those that want to live in Harrisburg.” Dallas said.

The program is in the process of building office space that will include a warehouse to store donated materials and to provide accessibility to those in the area. As Director Dallas says she wants to make the process easier for first time homebuyers.

“The qualifications have definitely changed a little bit, we are open to new home owners with a conventional mortgage but we also do provide the 0 percent interest mortgage to those who need it and we also provide a process for preparation of home ownership.” Dallas said.

Every first saturday of the month the non-profit hosts block parties and welcomes volunteers to work on the houses along with landscaping.

“We cannot do this project without our supportive volunteers. We also cannot do these projects without donations from the community. Whether it be cabinets from an old home thats from a kitchen renovation, or sink fixtures, we’re always looking for materials and now that we have the warehouse we can accept more.” Dallas told NewsChannel 6.

If you would like to volunteer or to see if you qualify for one of the newly renovated homes a preliminary application is located on their website at http://www.turnbacktheblock.com