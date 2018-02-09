Local schools put on lockdown during active shooter situation in Augusta

Related Coverage Victim named in shooting at Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home

Augusta, GA (WJBF)—A shooting in Augusta’s medical district put a list of local schools on lockdown on Friday.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Georgia War Veteran’s Nursing Home, which is on 15th Street. The facility is also known as the “Blue Goose.”

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirms one person died in the shooting. Bowen identified the victim as 34-year-old Jazna O. Timmons. She was an employee at the Veteran’s Nursing Home. Investigators say this was a domestic incident.

As of Friday evening, investigators are still searching for the man who they say pulled the trigger. Sgt. William McCarty with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says, “At this time we are looking for a black male in a white SUV who has fled the scene.” He confirmed, the SUV is a white Chevy Traverse.

The fatal shooting affected a handful of schools in the area. Augusta University as well as a list of Richmond County schools were put on lockdown.

The Georgia War Veteran’s Nursing Home is under the AU Health umbrella so the facility is considered on campus. The Augusta University Police Department responded to the incident with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. AU Health leaders say they put the campus on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

AU sent out updates via their email and phone system. The notification at 12:05P read:

“There has been a shooting at the Ga War Nursing Home. It appears this was a domestic violence targeted attack. Multiple police agencies are responding. We are no longer treating this as an active shooter incident. Expect a heightened police presence”

AU’s Director for Critical Event Preparedness and Response says because shooting events happen all too frequently, they have an active shooter plan that they implemented today.

“When the call came in, part of that plan is to send a mass notification to make sure that our faculty staff students, patients and any visitors on our campus could be made aware as quickly as possible,” says Director Joe Webber.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Philip Coule says they put the campus on a temporary lockdown to be as safe as possible

“There was no evidence at all that anyone else was in any type of danger, but because the suspect had not been apprehended at the time, we took the extra step to make sure that everyone was safe,” explained Dr. Coule.

The “all clear” email went out at about 12:20. This email stated the following:

“All clear. No evidence exists to believe the suspect in the domestic violence situation is still in the area. A heightened police presence can be expected. Normal operations may be resumed. ALL CLEAR.”

Dr. Coule said AU health provided emotional support to their staff affected by the shooting. “We have our psychiatrists from Augusta University Health as well as our pastoral staff are available on site providing counselling services now for our employees,” he said.

Later in the afternoon, Augusta University’s President Dr. Brooks Keel sent out another mass email with a summary of what happened on campus on Friday.

Richmond County Schools were also placed on lockdown today. 10 elementary, middle and high schools were on a soft lockdown. Technical Career Magnet was on a hard lockdown.

The list of Richmond County Schools put on lockdown are as follows:

ARC

The Performance Learning School

Laney

C.T. Walker

A.R. Johnson

Butler

Josey

Langford

Davidson

Murphey

Technical Career Magnet (Hard Lockdown)