“Out There…Somewhere”: Weather or not in Boneville

BONEVILLE, Ga (WJBF) – It was a nice day in this section of McDuffie County, but they know they can’t do anything about it.

“It’s comfortable, to me,” said Nicky Howell,.

‘You’re talking about the weather?’

“Yeah”, she said.

This is historic Boneville, and some people say they can feel the weather changing in their bones.

“Sometimes I feel it in my joints, yeah,” said Lynn Holcomb.

‘So who needs a weather man especially in Boneville.’

With blue skies and puffy clouds over a pretty pond, you should tip your hat to the weather people. And Monday you had your chance. It was National Weather Person Day.

‘Was that something on your radar?’

“I had no idea,” said Heath Mills.

‘None?’

“None,” he said.

‘Did you know that?’

“No, I did not,” said Nicky.

There’s a lot of faith in Boneville, but how much faith do you have in the weather people getting it right?

“Probably fifty-fifty,” said Heath.

‘Not very good.’

“No,” he said.

I’m not a weatherman but I have played one on TV and from experience I’ll tell you people take that weather seriously. You mess up and they’ll call you names. That kind of reminds me of one of those names…Jack something or other.

But for the love of George Myers, some in Boneville are just fine with National Weather Person day.

“I don’t have a problem with the weather guy,” said Nicky.

So in Boneville, not observing National Weather Person Day has just got to stop, at least until the next lousy day.

‘But it if rains on our parade, we’re mad at the weather people.’

“Pretty much,”said Nicky.

And that’s a fact, Jack.

Out There Somewhere in Boneville, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.