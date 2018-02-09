Preservation announcement Feb. 12th at Kettle Creek

By Published: Updated:
Kettle Creek Battlefield

WILKES COUNTY, GA–  The public is invited to attend a major preservation victory at Kettle Creek battlefield in Wilkes County, Ga Monday, February 12th at 2:00pm.  That’s the scene of the Battle of Kettle Creek, fought on Feb. 14, 1779.

Campaign 1776, which is an initiative of the Civil War Trust, is announcing landmark battlefield preservation efforts there.

Congressman Jody Hice, who represents the 10th District of Georgia, is a strong advocate for preserving America’s historic battlefields. He’s one of the speakers at Monday’s ceremony, along with Jim Lighthizer, President, Civil War Trust; Walker Chewning, President, Kettle Creek Battlefield Association; and Coach Vince Dooley, Former UGA Football Coach and Civil War Trust Board Member.

*Monday, February 12th @ 2:00 pm
*Kettle Creek Battlefield War Hill Road
*Washington, GA

For a map of the event location, visit: https://binged.it/2CdwT7u.

The Civil War Trust is America’s largest nonprofit battlefield preservation organization. Its purpose is to protect the battlefields of the Revolutionary War and War of 1812.

Learn more at www.campaign1776.org

 

 

 

 

