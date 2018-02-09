Retired military dog buried with full military honors

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) – A retired military dog has been buried with full military honors.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports 14-year-old Falco, a Belgian Malinois, served as a patrol and narcotics detector dog in the U.S. Army for 10 years. Stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Falco served with 11 military personnel while in the 42nd Military Police and 550th Military Working Dog Detachment. He also worked with U.S. Customs Service in the president’s drug interdiction program and conducted demonstrations across the Southeast.

Falco, who retired in 2013 and spent his last years with a family, died on Feb. 1 and was buried Thursday. A folded American glad was presented to Falco’s adopted family, Robin and Hamilton Harris, a veteran.

Virginia National Guard members and the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard performed the military honors.