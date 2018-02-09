We play dress-up with style expert Brittany from Brittany Boutique

We’re playing dress up with style expert Brittany from Brittany Boutique in this segment of The Dish.

Brittany, the namesake of the mother-daughter entrepreneurs who first opened their doors in 2000, is a dream realized after Brittany Bagwell competed as a finalist in Miss Georgia Teen USA where she custom designed her entire wardrobe. Brittany Bagwell and her mother, Charlene Bagwell, believe style is the reflection of confidence and inner beauty each woman possesses. This is the foundation upon which Brittany Boutique was built and operates today.

When you walk into Brittany, you will be served by our educated, stylish employees with a complimentary styling service from head to toe for every occasion. Whether it’s a work outfit, a new look for a night out, the perfect dress for a bridal shower, or the prom dress you’ve been dreaming of, Brittany has what you need to complete your look. Brittany carries well known and reputable brands such as Gretchen Scott, Marc Fisher, Julie Vos, and Gigi New York. We are known for our stellar customer service for a reason, so let us style you confidently for your next event, as we at Brittany have a style for every occasion.