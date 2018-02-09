WJBF Scholar Athlete: Grovetown’s Greggory Rodgers II

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Grovetown’s Greggory Rodgers II made his college dreams official when he inked an offer from Jacksonville University on Wednesday.

The All-CSRA linebacker finished a stellar senior season with nearly 150 tackles, which was the most in the area, and led the Warriors to their first playoff win in program history. Rodgers also sports a 3.8 GPA, and he credits his older brother for helping him become the person he is today.

“He always pushed me to be the best I can be,” Rodgers II said. “[Our relationship] molded me to be a better man, a great man.”

“They have always been close,” Greggory’s father, Gregg Rodgers, said. “When they were younger his older brother would drag him everywhere. Greggory has always looked up to his bigger brother, and he always tried to make sure he did the right thing to make him proud.”

Rodgers II said he plans to study either earth science or computer science at Jacksonville U.