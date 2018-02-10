Mail stolen after two local postal offices delivery boxes were broken into

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two Columbia County postal service offices were exposed to break-ins into their delivery boxes over the weekend.

The USPS managers from both locations called the sheriff’s office on Monday morning to report some mail was stolen from their drive up mailboxes after it was pried open.

The manager of the Ronald Reagan rd office was unsure of how much mail the thieves actually took but told police officials they usually have a lot more mail than there was.

Major Steve Morris from Columbia County’s Sheriffs Office, gave a written on how people can keep their mail and identity safe from prowlers.

“Mail thieves often follow carriers on their routes, striking within minutes after delivery, according to Major Morris.” “If you’re home during the day, pick up mail as soon after delivery as possible.”

The statement also includes tips on how to prevent mail theft

Limit Exposure: You can limit your exposure to mail fraud by utilizing online conveniences like online bill pay, direct deposit, and online banking. Get a post office box: If theft is a concern, the cost of renting a post office box may be worth the investment. Consider a parcel locker: If you receive frequent shipments of valuable goods, you may wish to invest in a parcel locker. If you use multiple delivery services, however, you’ll need one for postal deliveries and a separate locker for others, such as Federal Express or United Parcel Service. Pick up mail promptly: Mail thieves often follow carriers on their routes, striking within minutes after delivery. If you’re home during the day, pick up mail as soon after delivery as possible. If you’re not home, ask a trusted neighbor to get your mail. Thieves can steal mail from your mailbox in order to get credit card applications and other sensitive data. Outgoing Mail: Outgoing mail is especially lucrative for thieves because it can include bills that you are paying by check or credit card. Putting the flag up to alert the delivery person also alerts thieves there is mail inside. Dropping mail off at the Post Office during business hours is the safest route.

Columbia County Investigators are still under investigation. They encourage to pick up mail as soon it has been delivered.

If you suspect mail theft, experts say to call the police immediately, followed by the local post office.