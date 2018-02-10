Suspect in Augusta murder tied to convicted ax murderer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Jazna Timmons, 34, is dead after being shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, where she worked. Her husband, Richard Lyle Timmons Jr., 29, is the prime suspect.

NewsChannel 6 went looking for an arrest record for the suspect in Friday morning’s shooting after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office put out this mugshot of Richard Lyle Timmons, Jr., with the caveat that it is two years old. We couldn’t find anything on the suspect, but we did find the grisly story of another Richard Lyle Timmons.

He was also accused of murdering his wife, as well as two of his children in a bloody rampage in 1997, when he was 33.

According to the New York Times, authorities said Timmons’ decapitated his wife Annita Stewart Timmons, 33, and their son Aaron, 7, and stabbed his stepson Sharone, 13, to death.

We weren’t sure if that man could be the senior to Richard Lyle Timmons Jr. of Augusta, but after digging through publicly-visible photos on Timmons Jr.’s Facebook page we found a picture of the headstone for Annita, Sharone, and Aaron, all dead on June 8, 1997.

In a press release from the Queens’s District Attorney on Timmons’ conviction dated from 2000, the DA said, “This was one of the most horrendous crimes ever committed in Queens County.”

He was sentenced to life in prison.

Now, 21 years later Richard Lyle Timmons of Augusta is on the run, wanted for the murder of his wife. He was last seen in a 2010 white Chevy Traverse SUV with GA tag # VFM 202. He is about 5’10” with medium build.

“We are asking anybody that might have some information to please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sgt. William McCarty with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Again, that picture is about two years old. The sheriff’s office says Timmons now wears his hair in short twists.