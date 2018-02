JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting.

Investigators tell NewsChannel 6 it happened Saturday night in Wrens when 33-year old Dexter Nelson was shot in the neck.

As of right now, there is no suspect in custody.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also assisting with this case.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated as more information comes into our newsroom.